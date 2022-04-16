ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) Shares Up 2.1%

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.18 and last traded at $15.17. 1,620,961 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 4,090,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.86.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 448.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 923.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

