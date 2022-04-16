Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Etsy, Inc. Decreased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Etsy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ETSY. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.37.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $115.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Etsy has a 12 month low of $109.38 and a 12 month high of $307.75.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total value of $2,429,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,969,473.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $308,029.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,975 shares of company stock worth $16,251,348 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $5,889,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 529,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,794,000 after purchasing an additional 238,384 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

