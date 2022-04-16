Quilter’s (QLT) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.56) price target on the stock.

QLT has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Quilter from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.11) target price on shares of Quilter in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.28) target price on shares of Quilter in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 166.40 ($2.17).

LON QLT opened at GBX 147.50 ($1.92) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.42 billion and a PE ratio of 15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 137.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 143.20. Quilter has a fifty-two week low of GBX 108.30 ($1.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 169.65 ($2.21).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Quilter’s previous dividend of $3.90. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.56%.

In other news, insider Tazim Essani bought 14,500 shares of Quilter stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £19,575 ($25,508.21). Also, insider Paul Feeney sold 72,449 shares of Quilter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.81), for a total value of £100,704.11 ($131,227.66).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

