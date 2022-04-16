Quiztok (QTCON) Achieves Market Cap of $28.00 Million

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One Quiztok coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Quiztok has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quiztok has a total market capitalization of $28.00 million and $565,679.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quiztok Coin Profile

Quiztok (QTCON) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,517,380,625 coins. Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Quiztok Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

