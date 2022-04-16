Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.09.

Several research firms recently commented on RF. Wells Fargo & Company raised Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.73. 7,050,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,710,166. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.02. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.42%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

