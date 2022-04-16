Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) PT Lowered to C$78.00

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from C$81.67 to C$78.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

QSR has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital reissued a hold rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a C$75.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut Restaurant Brands International to a hold rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating and a C$78.50 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$74.69.

Shares of TSE:QSR opened at C$76.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.51. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of C$68.17 and a 1-year high of C$87.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$72.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$73.61.

Restaurant Brands International ( TSE:QSR Get Rating ) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0286742 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.686 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

