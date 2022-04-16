Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $172.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) will report sales of $172.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $175.00 million and the lowest is $169.99 million. Ribbon Communications posted sales of $192.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full year sales of $855.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $845.92 million to $865.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $230.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RBBN shares. TheStreet lowered Ribbon Communications from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ribbon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.42.

Ribbon Communications stock remained flat at $$3.11 on Friday. 219,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,373. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.88. Ribbon Communications has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $8.56.

In other Ribbon Communications news, Director Bruns H. Grayson bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $281,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 118,000 shares of company stock worth $332,060 over the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 26,877.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

