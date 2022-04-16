Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.99

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.99 and traded as high as $12.09. Richardson Electronics shares last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 95,891 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Richardson Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $162.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average of $11.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RELL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Richardson Electronics by 23,288.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 72,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 36,251 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 272,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 23,379 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

