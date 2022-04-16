Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.91

Shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.91 and traded as high as C$6.28. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$6.21, with a volume of 109,426 shares traded.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.91. The company has a market cap of C$644.18 million and a P/E ratio of 13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.41, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Rogers Sugar ( TSE:RSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$230.76 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.4392903 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.43%.

In related news, Senior Officer John Holliday sold 88,000 shares of Rogers Sugar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total transaction of C$553,238.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,214 shares in the company, valued at C$724,327.38. Also, Senior Officer Michael Walton sold 32,000 shares of Rogers Sugar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.85, for a total value of C$187,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$375,020.10.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

