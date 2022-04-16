Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) will post $72.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.78 million and the highest is $77.80 million. Safe Bulkers posted sales of $58.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year sales of $335.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $310.50 million to $355.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $330.51 million, with estimates ranging from $275.07 million to $363.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $91.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.15 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 52.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

SB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 25.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 659,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 134,461 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 23.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,017,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 378,700 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 1,559.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,154 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the third quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC lifted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 65.1% during the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 600,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 236,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SB traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.26. 1,655,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,027. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.09. Safe Bulkers has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $518.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from Safe Bulkers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.57%.

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

