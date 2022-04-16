SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Reaches $1.27 on Exchanges

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 16th. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00003148 BTC on popular exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $68,344.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,914,539 coins and its circulating supply is 1,430,128 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

