SafeBlast (BLAST) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.20 Million

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Over the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $266,007.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeBlast coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,622.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.50 or 0.00845593 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.70 or 0.00213441 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006264 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00026302 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About SafeBlast

SafeBlast (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

