SafeCapital Achieves Market Cap of $8,091.01 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $8,091.01 and approximately $3.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00014549 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000371 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000272 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

