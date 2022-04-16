Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $903.65 Million

Equities analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) will post sales of $903.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $950.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $857.00 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries posted sales of $820.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will report full year sales of $3.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Schnitzer Steel Industries.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.38. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 27,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SCHN traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $54.66. 308,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,329. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52 week low of $35.34 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.72%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

