Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $78.70 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $82.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.01 and its 200-day moving average is $78.27.

