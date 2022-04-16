ScPrime 24-Hour Volume Hits $329,816.00 (SCP)

ScPrime (SCP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $19.40 million and approximately $329,816.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001146 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00009543 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005295 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

SCP is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 41,906,555 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

