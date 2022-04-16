Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Director Rudi P. Fronk Sells 63,000 Shares

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA) Director Rudi P. Fronk sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.52, for a total transaction of C$1,544,568.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$27,753,191.93.

Shares of TSE:SEA opened at C$27.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,712.00. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$18.85 and a one year high of C$27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

