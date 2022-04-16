SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Short Interest Up 57.9% in March

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, an increase of 57.9% from the March 15th total of 47,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 237,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNES. State Street Corp purchased a new position in SenesTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SenesTech by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SenesTech by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 18,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SenesTech by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205 shares in the last quarter. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SenesTech in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ SNES opened at $0.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07. SenesTech has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.47.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

