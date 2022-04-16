Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.95 Million

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC on major exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $63.98 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00053882 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00017044 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005281 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.