Sharkey Howes & Javer Acquires 33,394 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 757,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,394 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $20,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,124,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,298,000 after acquiring an additional 393,975 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,873,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,479 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $566,271,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,024,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,653,000 after purchasing an additional 793,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,960,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,780,000 after purchasing an additional 673,733 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,198,833 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.93.

