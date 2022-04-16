Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 10,034 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,034 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 54.7% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $12.94 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $15.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average is $14.33.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.