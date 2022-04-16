Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 10,900 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) by 98.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matterport were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,819,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,185,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,594,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,839,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman acquired 20,000 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $132,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MTTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.54.

Shares of NASDAQ MTTR opened at $6.94 on Friday. Matterport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.65.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.14 million. Matterport’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitizing and indexing the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

