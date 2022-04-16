Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,807 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $190,672,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 1,039.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $209,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,513 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,071,461 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $218,974,000 after purchasing an additional 411,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,405 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $465,937,000 after purchasing an additional 257,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 547,762 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $57,904,000 after purchasing an additional 255,262 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $230,908.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $421,896.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,769 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,574. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBY opened at $93.84 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.43. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.77%.

BBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

