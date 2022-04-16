Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,066,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,789 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,937,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,902,000 after acquiring an additional 310,222 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,505,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,843,000 after acquiring an additional 96,753 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,175,000 after acquiring an additional 240,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,009,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,410,000 after acquiring an additional 18,957 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $99.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.32. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $91.65 and a 52-week high of $117.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

