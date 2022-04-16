Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Trade Desk by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTD. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $63.58 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 223.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.19.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $713,323.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,556 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

