Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $70.96 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $66.29 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.04.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

