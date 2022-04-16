Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Williams Companies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,201,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $705,616,000 after purchasing an additional 805,296 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,090,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $676,795,000 after purchasing an additional 227,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,457,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $581,067,000 after acquiring an additional 625,697 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 10.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,064,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 32.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,311,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,615 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $35.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.43. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The company has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 137.10%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMB. Barclays raised their target price on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.62.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $719,304.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $519,713.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,992 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

