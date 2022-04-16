Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $514,000 Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 107.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 28,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $103.19 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $105.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.62.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

WEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.22.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

