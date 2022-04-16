Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $852,000 Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in ONEOK by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 349,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,532,000 after acquiring an additional 90,402 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in ONEOK by 101.1% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 12,776 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 9.9% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 98,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 8,856 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in ONEOK by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 111,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in ONEOK by 4.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 673,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,033,000 after acquiring an additional 29,897 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $71.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.54. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.31%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.64.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

