Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Invests $488,000 in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in O. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $72.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.08. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $74.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 77.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 314.90%.

About Realty Income (Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.