Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,398 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,457 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $49.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 10.38%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. Raymond James raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

