Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 44 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of RH by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in RH by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in RH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH opened at $334.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.35. RH has a 1-year low of $313.85 and a 1-year high of $744.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $497.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. The firm had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.07 earnings per share. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 26.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 378,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.66, for a total value of $121,742,198.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,980,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,597,622.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 28,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total transaction of $9,390,875.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,514.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 424,548 shares of company stock worth $136,773,997. 33.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on RH shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of RH from $480.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of RH from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.76.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

