Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

SHLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jonestrading cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

NYSE SHLX opened at $14.24 on Friday. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.67.

Shell Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SHLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.73 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 100.00% and a return on equity of 103.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,305,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,907 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 2,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,257 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,857,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,919,000 after acquiring an additional 726,208 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 236.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 968,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,098,000 after acquiring an additional 680,300 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,129,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,810,000 after acquiring an additional 548,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

