Short Interest in AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Expands By 120.7%

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,700 shares, a growth of 120.7% from the March 15th total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 364,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

AAC Technologies stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AAC Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $7.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average is $3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.10.

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $752.56 million during the quarter. AAC Technologies had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 12.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that AAC Technologies will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAC Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

