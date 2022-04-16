Short Interest in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Expands By 75.0%

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 3,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of BNTC stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. Benitec Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $5.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Benitec Biopharma stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. ( NASDAQ:BNTC Get Rating ) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.71% of Benitec Biopharma worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; and BB-103 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

