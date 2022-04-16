Short Interest in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Expands By 75.0%

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 3,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.
Shares of BNTC stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. Benitec Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $5.86.
Benitec Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; and BB-103 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Benitec Biopharma (BNTC)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.