Short Interest in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Expands By 88.6%

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 88.6% from the March 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other news, insider Craig R. Brandon purchased 21,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $248,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the third quarter worth $136,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth $138,000.

NYSEAMERICAN EIM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,880. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $14.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.0454 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

