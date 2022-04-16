Short Interest in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Expands By 76.9%

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,600 shares, an increase of 76.9% from the March 15th total of 52,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 106,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLP. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Global Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Global Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000.

Global Partners stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.74. The company had a trading volume of 43,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,374. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.80. Global Partners has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 0.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Partners will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.585 dividend. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.94%.

GLP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Global Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $24.00.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

