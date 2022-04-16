Short Interest in Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Grows By 83.7%

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,900 shares, a growth of 83.7% from the March 15th total of 105,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 606,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of JBS in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:JBSAY traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $16.39. 75,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,276. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JBS has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $16.69. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.06.

JBS ( OTCMKTS:JBSAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter. JBS had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 43.49%.

About JBS

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

