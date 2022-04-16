Siam Commercial Bank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Trading Down 0.8%

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUYGet Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.86 and last traded at $11.86. Approximately 3,831 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 1,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.96.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.2504 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMUUY)

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the banking business. The firm involves in personal banking, business banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, SME, Retail, and Insurance segment. The Corporate Segment which serves corporate and commercial customers.

