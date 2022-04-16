Siam Commercial Bank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Trading Down 0.8%

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.86 and last traded at $11.86. Approximately 3,831 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 1,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.96.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.2504 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the banking business. The firm involves in personal banking, business banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, SME, Retail, and Insurance segment. The Corporate Segment which serves corporate and commercial customers.

