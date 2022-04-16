Sika AG (SXYAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 18th

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1762 per share on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.

OTCMKTS:SXYAY opened at $33.39 on Friday. Sika has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $41.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.30.

SXYAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sika from CHF 350 to CHF 405 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sika in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sika from CHF 500 to CHF 485 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank upgraded Sika to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sika currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.55.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

