Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.12 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) will report sales of $14.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.96 million and the highest is $14.28 million. Simulations Plus reported sales of $12.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full-year sales of $52.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.15 million to $52.47 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $62.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Simulations Plus.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 23.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

SLP traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.93. 102,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,944. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.60 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.76 and a 200 day moving average of $45.42. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $70.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 43.64%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $735,047.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 14,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total value of $539,924.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,073 shares of company stock worth $2,085,827. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 625.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simulations Plus (SLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.