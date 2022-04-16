Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OMIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ OMIC opened at $4.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 51.57, a current ratio of 51.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Singular Genomics Systems has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $33.37.

Singular Genomics Systems ( NASDAQ:OMIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. On average, analysts predict that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Singular Genomics Systems by 1,059.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,986,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,450,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125,918 shares during the period. Revelation Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $60,343,000. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $43,916,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Singular Genomics Systems by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,333,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,539,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Singular Genomics Systems by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,061,000 after purchasing an additional 490,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

