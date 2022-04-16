SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut SLR Senior Investment from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

NASDAQ:SUNS opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. SLR Senior Investment has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $16.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.26.

SLR Senior Investment ( NASDAQ:SUNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. SLR Senior Investment had a net margin of 39.35% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SLR Senior Investment will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. SLR Senior Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 816,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,411,000 after acquiring an additional 48,964 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SLR Senior Investment by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in SLR Senior Investment by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 78,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 10,871 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in SLR Senior Investment by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SLR Senior Investment by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 13,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

SLR Senior Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, general refinancing and private middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans and equity securities including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments.

