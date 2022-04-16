Snowball (SNOB) Price Down 33.9% This Week

Snowball (SNOB) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One Snowball coin can now be purchased for $0.0880 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Snowball has traded down 33.9% against the U.S. dollar. Snowball has a market cap of $488,099.15 and $26,698.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00046479 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,053.74 or 0.07558671 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,414.39 or 1.00034454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00053115 BTC.

Snowball Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,590,021 coins and its circulating supply is 5,544,120 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Snowball Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

