SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $8,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEDG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 3,047.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $300.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $300.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.53. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $551.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SEDG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $184.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $420.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.81.

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total value of $2,104,744.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total transaction of $6,422,620.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,214 shares of company stock valued at $11,633,666 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

