SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.71 Billion

Brokerages expect SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.71 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.76 billion and the lowest is $2.68 billion. SpartanNash reported sales of $2.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full-year sales of $8.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $9.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.11 billion to $9.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SpartanNash.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. CL King started coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

Shares of SpartanNash stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,475. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.71. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $35.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPTN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,019,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,256,000 after purchasing an additional 346,230 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth $4,798,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,431,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,663,000 after purchasing an additional 172,895 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter worth $2,454,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 84,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile (Get Rating)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SpartanNash (SPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.