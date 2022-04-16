Spire (NYSE:SR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $80.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Spire invests systematically to enhance the reliability of operations and efficiently serve an expanding customer base. The utility is inclined toward utilizing technologies for advancing operations to improve its service and reduce costs. The company plans to lower methane emissions by 73% within 2035 from 2005 levels. The utility has sufficient liquidity to meet near-term obligations. The company continues to boost its shareholder value through dividend hikes. Shares of Spire have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Yet, adherence to environmental laws and expenses to protect pipelines might escalate expenses. Dependence on its subsidiaries to meet all financial needs also acts as a headwind. Spire’s operations are exposed to cyber security risks, thereby maximizing the chances of misuse of confidential data.”

Get Spire alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Spire from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Spire from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Guggenheim cut Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho lowered Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Spire in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.22.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $75.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.32. Spire has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.34.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.17). Spire had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spire will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the third quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spire during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Spire by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Spire during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Spire during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spire (Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spire (SR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.