SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTK opened at $9.80 on Friday. SportsTek Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $115,000. 54.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

