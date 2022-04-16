Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 91.5% from the March 15th total of 11,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Springwater Special Situations in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Springwater Special Situations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Springwater Special Situations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Springwater Special Situations during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in Springwater Special Situations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWSS opened at $9.89 on Friday. Springwater Special Situations has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.83.

Springwater Special Situations Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

