SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Shares Sold by ACT Capital Management LLC

ACT Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. ACT Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of SQZ Biotechnologies worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SQZ. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,405,000 after purchasing an additional 317,216 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,758,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,773,000 after purchasing an additional 223,993 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 8,740.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 162,401 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,056,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,239,000 after acquiring an additional 73,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,025,000 after acquiring an additional 34,139 shares during the last quarter. 49.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SQZ traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,744. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 4.41. SQZ Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17.

SQZ Biotechnologies ( NYSE:SQZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.25. SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 253.68% and a negative return on equity of 47.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

